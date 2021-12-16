Dallas Voice today (Thursday, Dec. 15) received the following statement via email from the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. We are reprinting it here in full:

“The DFW Sisters would like to make our community aware of a new organization in the DFW area that is composed of former members DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. This new organization will be going by the name of The Nuns of Texas. They are an advocacy group that seeks to promote change within the political sphere of Texas, and plan to serve the DFW community in that aspect.

“Though our outward appearance may look similar, our organizations have significant differences in purpose and mission, and, as such, both organizations will be able to assist very different needs within the Dallas-Fort Worth area. As a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit the DFW Sisters have an obligation to not participate in political engagements and political lobbying. The DFW Sisters are here to serve our community in all aspects regardless of beliefs or political affiliation. We welcome the opportunity to watch this organization of former DFW Sisters grow and work to accomplish their own mission.

“The Nuns of Texas has been created by former members of the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. Therefore they are operating independently without involvement from the DFW Sisters and without support of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence trademark. These former members are not affiliated with the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence or the World Wide Order of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. The Nuns of Texas are a 501(c)(4), and, as such, donations to them are not tax deductible.

“The DFW Sisters will continue to serve, educate and fundraise for our community’s needs as we have always done. Through our continued efforts, earlier this month the DFW Sisters were able to donate $21,000 to various local DFW charitable organizations, such as Abounding Prosperity, LGBTQ SAVES, Hope House, LGBTQ scholarship at UTA, DFW Trans Kids, Legacy House, Resource Center Nutrition Program, Prism Health, Benton Farms and Afro Green’D.

“We wish the Nuns of Texas the best as they grow and navigate the political spectrum in Texas as a separate organization.”

According to their website, “The Nuns of Texas, Abbey of the Third Cumming, is a modern order of 22nd-century nuns dedicated to our ministry serving the Texan Queer Community. We dedicate ourselves to advocacy, fundraising, outreach, and education, in order to promote human rights, respect for diversity, and spiritual enlightenment.” Their values include, “diversity, equity and inclusion,” “political and social advocacy,” “social service,” “commitment,” “teamwork and collaboration” and “honoring our history.”

