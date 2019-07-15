Police in Detroit have arrested Demetris Nelson, 26, for shooting two gay men on July 9, leaving one dead and the other critically wounded, according to Gay Star News. Police say Nelson found the two men through Grindr, specifically targeting them because they were gay.

Brian Anderson, 31, described by friends as “an aspiring pastor for Steadfast Baptist Church,” was killed in the attack. Malcolm Drake, 26, survived but was seriously injured.

Nelson has been arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, felony murder, assault with intent to murder, assault with the intent to rob while armed and four counts of felony possession of a firearm.

Jaimie Powell Horowitz, a special prosecutor with Fair Michigan Justice Project, is handling the case. The project assists Michigan law enforcement and prosecutors in solving serious crimes against LGBTI people.