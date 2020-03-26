Tre LaVoux, the former Dallas-based fashion designer whom we wrote about last fall, lives in New York now, plying his trade. But right now, his atelier isn’t sewing wedding gowns or prom dresses or even activewear — it’s busy making personal protection equipment for NYC healthcare workers.

LaVoux’s team is donating fabric, time and know-how to making as many masks as possible to donate to New York-area hospitals for their staff to help curb the exposure to coronavirus. He is also trying to raise money to combat the spread with a GoFundMe campaign, here. Donate if you feel up to it.

— Arnold Wayne Jones