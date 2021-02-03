The deadline to file for election in the May 1 municipal election is Feb. 12. In Dallas, three council members will hit term limits and can’t run in this year’s election — Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano, District 2; Lee Kleinman, District 11; and Jennifer Gates, District 13. Medrano chairs the LGBT Task Force. Two other gay incumbents will continue to serve if elected — Chad West and Omar Narvaez. At least two other LGBTQ candidates — Jonas Park and Leland Burk — are expected to qualify for the ballot.

Here’s a list of who’s filed treasurer reports, an indication they’ll file to run for office. We’ve included all of the incumbents, although not all have confirmed they are going to run for re-election. We’ll have a final list after the filing deadline.

District 1

Chad West, incumbent

District 2

Jesse Moreno

Jonas Park

District 3

Casey Thomas, incumbent

District 4

Johnny Aquinaga

Carolyn King Arnold, incumbent

Matthew Canto

Maxie Johnson

District 5

Jaime Resendez, incumbent

District 6

Omar Narvaez, incumbent

Earl Thomas

District 7

Adam Bazaldua, incumbent

Tramonica Brown

Walter Higgins

Donald Parrish Jr.

James Turknett

Israel Varela

District 8

Tennell Atkins, incumbent

Subrina Brenham

District 9

Paula Blackmon, incumbent

District 10

Adam McGough, incumbent

Virginia Alexander

District 11

Jaynie Schultz

Hosanna F. Yemiru

District 12

Cara Mendelsohn, incumbent

District 13

Leland Burk

Gay Donnell

District 14

David Blewett, incumbent

Paul Ridley

— David Taffet