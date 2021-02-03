The deadline to file for election in the May 1 municipal election is Feb. 12. In Dallas, three council members will hit term limits and can’t run in this year’s election — Mayor Pro Tem Adam Medrano, District 2; Lee Kleinman, District 11; and Jennifer Gates, District 13. Medrano chairs the LGBT Task Force. Two other gay incumbents will continue to serve if elected — Chad West and Omar Narvaez. At least two other LGBTQ candidates — Jonas Park and Leland Burk — are expected to qualify for the ballot.
Here’s a list of who’s filed treasurer reports, an indication they’ll file to run for office. We’ve included all of the incumbents, although not all have confirmed they are going to run for re-election. We’ll have a final list after the filing deadline.
District 1
Chad West, incumbent
District 2
Jesse Moreno
Jonas Park
District 3
Casey Thomas, incumbent
District 4
Johnny Aquinaga
Carolyn King Arnold, incumbent
Matthew Canto
Maxie Johnson
District 5
Jaime Resendez, incumbent
District 6
Omar Narvaez, incumbent
Earl Thomas
District 7
Adam Bazaldua, incumbent
Tramonica Brown
Walter Higgins
Donald Parrish Jr.
James Turknett
Israel Varela
District 8
Tennell Atkins, incumbent
Subrina Brenham
District 9
Paula Blackmon, incumbent
District 10
Adam McGough, incumbent
Virginia Alexander
District 11
Jaynie Schultz
Hosanna F. Yemiru
District 12
Cara Mendelsohn, incumbent
District 13
Leland Burk
Gay Donnell
District 14
David Blewett, incumbent
Paul Ridley
— David Taffet