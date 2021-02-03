Guadalajara is one of three cities being considered as the location of Gay Games XII in 2026. The other two cities in the running are Munich, Germany, and Valencia, Spain.

Host cities are chosen based upon their support of the LGBTQ community, their cultural and leisure offerings and their ability to provide a welcoming and fun experience to the thousands of athletes and spectators that attend.

The Gay Games are held every four years. The last one, in 2018, was held in Paris. The 2022 games are scheduled for November 2022 in Hong Kong.

The next step in the bid process is site inspection, which will begin in June, depending on coronavirus restrictions. A decision will be made at a meeting to be held later this year in Hong Kong.

The 2014 Gay Games was held in Cleveland. If Guadalajara wins its bid, it would be the first time the games were held in Latin America.

The three finalists were narrowed down from 20 cities around the world that submitted bids, the largest number of cities to compete to host the event.

In a press release, Guadalajara, Mexico’s second largest city, described itself as, “a thriving urban destination known as much for its contemporary arts, culture and culinary scene.” The city bills itself as “the birthplace of iconic Mexican heritage including tequila and mariachi,” and it is considered the country’s cultural center, known for its colonial architecture, crafts and art.

“We are thrilled that Guadalajara has been recognized a finalist to host the Gay Games XII, as the city has long been committed to furthering equality and offering an exceptional destination experience to LGBTQ+ visitors,” said Gustavo Staufert, CEO Guadalajara Convention and Visitors Bureau. “We would be overjoyed to host an event of this magnitude celebrating the LGBTQ+ community.”

Guadalajara, the capital of the state of Jalisco, is 290 miles northwest of Mexico City and 120 miles east of Puerto Vallarta. A non-stop flight from Dallas to Guadalajara takes 2 ½ hours on American Airlines.

Editor’s Note: According to Roger Brigham, who identified himself as a longtime, Gay Games volunteer, former office and board member who has voted on and been consulted on numerous bids to host the Games, “The reasons listed in your story about why bidders are chosen have little to do with what is actually considered. Financial viability, grasp of sports mission, strategic potential to grow the mission and bran, and affordability for athletes are bigger concerns.”

— David Taffet