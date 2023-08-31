Dallas County Health and Human Services has been awarded the Overdose Data to Action: Limiting Overdose Through Collaborative Actions in Localities from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assist in preventing opioid overdoses in the community, according to a statement released today (Thursday, Aug. 30) by DCHHS.

DCHHS received an award amount of $2,225,000 per year for five years, totaling over $11 million.

DCHHS Director/Health Authority Dr. Philip Huang said, “Opioid overdose, misuse and dependence have had a devastating impact on individuals, families and our community here in Dallas County,. We are honored the CDC has chosen DCHHS to provide opioid prevention, harm reduction, treatment and long-term recovery resources to Dallas County residents who need them.”

According to today’s press release, DCHHS will use this grant to implement an opioid testing program at the DCHHS Public Health Lab and to partner with Dallas Fire-Rescue, Parkland Hospital System and Recovery Resource Council on opioid response activities. DCHHS will focus on the activities outlined below: