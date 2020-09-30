The Dallas VideoFest’s DocuFest begins Thursday, Oct. 1, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 4, offering four days of documentaries screened online, with nightly showings at the drive-in venue The Tin Star Theater in Trinity Groves.

The docs include films about Lucille Ball, Herb Alpert, Chuck Berry and Jimmy Carter, as well as new titles from Texas filmmakers Alan Govenar, Byrd Williams IV and Miles Hargrove.

One to watch is the local premiere of Gay Chorus Deep South, which follows the San Francisco Gay Men’s Chorus following the 2016 election as they toured the South, from Mississippi to Tennessee through the Carolinas and over the bridge in Selma.

Tim Seelig, former director of Turtle Creek Chorale who is now the SFGMC director, is featured prominently. Watch a trailer for the documentary below

See the schedule and purchase tickets at VideoFest.org.

— Mark Lowry