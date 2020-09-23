Officials with Dallas Southern Pride, the official host of Juneteenth Weekend and Dallas Black Pride, today (Wednesday, Sept. 23) issued the following statement announcing that the organization’s EPIC 2020 Dallas Black Pride weekend events have been cancelled:

“The health and safety of our community and patrons has always been at the forefront of our decision-making. As such, considering COVID-19 and its disproportionate impact on the Black community, as many of you are aware, we made the difficult decision to cancel our “EPIC” 2020 Dallas Black Pride weekend celebration events with the main event being held at EPIC Water Park.

“As an organization, we have made it a priority to align our community activities with COVID-19 guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as social distancing orders in place from local and state governmental agencies.

“Although we felt it best for us to cancel our events due to their sheer magnitude and size, we have decided to support a few local promoters who are able to operate in compliance with all local COVID-19 guidelines and protocols relative to event capacity.

“As such, to provide continued community support, Dallas Southern Pride will be partnering with Abounding Prosperity Inc. to do free HIV testing for access tickets to events held during Dallas Black Pride Weekend 2020. Testing will be on site at Abounding Prosperity Inc., 1705 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Dallas, Wednesday, Sept. 23-Friday Sept. 25, from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. each day, as well as Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Additionally, AP Inc will be on location at several events to do testing on their mobile testing unit for free access tickets while supply lasts.

“For 23 years, you have trusted Dallas Southern Pride to provide you with a safe and exciting Juneteenth and Pride experience. We look forward to celebrating with all of you next year when we anticipate it is safer for the large-scale events you have come to love and expect from us.

“As always, in the spirit of UNITY within our Dallas Black Pride community, and among patrons and owners, Dallas Southern Pride wants to encourage you all to celebrate safely. We hope this small gesture will convey how much we value you and our commitment to your safety and wellbeing.

“Lastly, check our website and follow our social media pages for information concerning Dallas Southern Pride. Below are the events we are supporting:

• Wednesday-Friday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m., HIV testing at AP Inc., 1705 MLK Jr. Blvd.

• Thursday: 9 p.m.-midnight, Kickoff event with Rudeboy Entertainment at Chesterfield, 1475 W. Mockingbird Lane.

• Friday: 10 p.m.-midnight, KKMS at DEC on Dragon St, 1414 Dragon St.

• Friday: 12:30 a.m.-2 a.m., Rudeboy Entertainment at Marty’s Live, 4207 Maple Ave.

• Saturday: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., COVID 19 Food Giveaway, AP Inc., 1705 MLK Jr. Blvd,

• Saturday: 4-6 p.m. KKMS Day Party at BAR 3606, 3606 Greenville Ave.

• Saturday: 10 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Oh! and Citiboyz Entertainment present the Ultimate Pride Party, 1135 S Lamar St.

• Sunday: 4-7 p.m. KKMS at DEC on Dragon St, 1414 Dragon St.

• Sunday: 10 p.m.-midnight, Rudeboy Entertainment at Marty’s Live, 4207 Maple Ave.”