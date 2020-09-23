Kierra Johnson named as replacement

Washington, D.C. — The National LGBTQ Task Force today announced that longtime Executive Director Rea Carey will be stepping down in early 2021. Carey has been with the organization since 2003 as a Senior Strategist, then deputy executive director, and became its executive director in 2008. The Board of Directors has unanimously selected Kierra Johnson, who has served as deputy executive director since 2018, as its next executive director beginning February 1, 2021.

Carey is one of the most respected leaders in the LGBTQ movement. Through her leadership, she has advanced a vision of freedom for LGBTQ people and their families that is broad, inclusive and progressive and has grown the organization in depth, influence and reach.

On her departure, Carey said, “From overturning discriminatory policies and passing LGBTQ inclusive laws to celebrating marriage at the Supreme Court, to being arrested alongside immigration activists, to the energy of our Creating Change Conferences, it has been a remarkable ride. Just to be alive during a time of such progress over the last many years has been astounding, and to serve the LGBTQ community in my 17 years at the National LGBTQ Task Force has been the joy and honor of a lifetime.

“We have faced down many obstacles together and made tangible progress for LGBTQ people and our families,” Carey said. “I have worked to ensure that we can be all of who we are in our multiple identities as immigrants, as people of color, as parents, as people experiencing homelessness, as voters, as people of faith, as trans and bi, as workers. Together, we have fought to love who we want to love, for sexual freedom, to be free of violence and oppression in all its forms, to be seen, valued, and celebrated as fully human. The Task Force is and always will be my activist home. As I move on, I am happy to leave the Task Force in a stable, sustainable place and am excited for our community and country to benefit from all that Kierra will bring to this role. She is the perfect person for the times, to lead the Task Force and the movement to adapt and to achieve the new dreams our future holds.”

“I am thrilled to join the long, proud legacy of the many powerful activists that have led this amazing organization,” Johnson said. “While the world grapples with the convergence of so many storms rooted in injustice, we are proud to stand at the center as an LGBTQ+ voice across our many identities and issues. I am inspired by the multitudes of Black, Brown and Indigenous people that have unapologetically claimed space, power and influence to make change so desperately needed for our communities. I am moved to action by the defiance, creativity and persistence of transgender, non-binary, genderqueer, bisexual, and intersex people that push us to demand a world where we all thrive. The Task Force will work to create a world where checking boxes is obsolete, but health, wellness, equity, justice, joy and pleasure are accessible to everyone. I look forward to building on the powerful legacy of the National LGBTQ Task Force. Through devastating defeats and glorious victories, the Task Force has always been there for our entire community. Whether we are in the streets or in the halls of Congress, we will lead and leverage our LGBTQ+ power alongside our allies and colleagues to rebuild our democracy, combat discrimination in all forms, and ensure economic stability and equity for all.”

The Task Force Board of Directors celebrated Carey’s tenure and Johnson’s incoming leadership by saying, “Combining fiery advocacy with integrity and self-described nerdy fastidiousness, Rea Carey has enabled the Task Force to lead a generation’s contribution towards social justice. She has led the Task Force during one of the largest expansions of rights for LGBTQ people in our nation’s history and has shown that progress comes through collaboration, a range of strategies, and a focus on the connections between the many ways LGBTQ people live their lives. She believes that freedom for any oppressed people requires freedom for all who experience bias, stigma, and cruelty from others. She has brought charm and wit to her job, has served to convene the other leaders of the LGBTQ movement, and has spoken profound truths with a clarion voice that echoes in today’s broader move toward equality, equity, and freedom. We will miss her generosity and brilliance but are fortunate to now join together to support Kierra Johnson, who speaks to this moment with fierceness and compassion that are entirely her own. Kierra is an activist, an artist and an advocate for all that is righteous. Her background in reproductive justice speaks to the breadth and intersectionality of the Task Force’s mission, and her experiences as a BIPOC will resonate with so many in our economically, racially, sexually, and otherwise diverse community. Her expertise, passion and dedication will enhance and grow the strong organization that Rea has helped to build, and her gift for laughter and kindness will radiate into the LGBTQ lives we seek to lift up. Our next chapter could not shine brighter than it will with Kierra.”

During Carey’s tenure, she has led the Task Force to conduct its work through a racial, economic, gender and social justice lens, and to serve as a progressive voice in the LGBTQ community and an LGBTQ voice on progressive issues. She has emphasized and led organizational collaboration across the LGBTQ movement and with non-LGBTQ civil rights, women’s, racial justice and other progressive partner organizations. Her approach to leadership has delivered results as diverse as LGBTQ inclusion in broader legislation; passage of an LGBTQ-inclusive federal hate crimes prevention law; defeating multiple state anti-LGBT ballot measures; fighting discrimination against transgender people; winning marriage equality; successfully securing scores of changes in federal agency policies to attend to the needs of the LGBTQ community; centering immigration, voting rights, and access to abortion and reproductive justice as LGBTQ issues; and, serving as the watchdog on the Trump Administration’s attacks on LGBTQ people and their families.

More recently, the Task Force’s highly successful and impactful campaigns, including the Queer the Census and Queer the Vote initiatives, have been critical to ensuring LGBTQ voices are heard publicly and behind the scenes with policymakers at federal agencies.

Prior to her work with the Task Force, Carey worked extensively in HIV/AIDS prevention and activism on issues affecting youth experiencing homelessness and LGBTQ youth, and in organization and leadership development. Carey is a Hunt Alternatives’ Prime Movers Fellow, served on the board of the Alliance for Justice, and currently serves on the boards of directors for the Flamboyan Foundation and the Freeman Foundation.

The Task Force’s next executive director joined the Task Force in 2018 as deputy executive director but was already engaged with the organization, having previously served on the National LGBTQ Task Force’s board of directors and on its National Action Council. Johnson came to the Task Force, after serving as URGE’s Executive Director with a wealth of experience in organizational leadership and management, program development, youth leadership and reproductive justice. She is recognized as a national expert on queer and reproductive rights issues and has testified in front of the U.S. House of Representatives and has appeared in Newsweek, The New York Times, Fox News, Feministing.com and National Public Radio. Johnson also serves on the boards of directors of the General Service Foundation, Groundswell Fund and Guttmacher Institute. As a pansexual Black woman, Johnson will become one of few out queer-identified women of color at the helm of a national LGBTQ organization.