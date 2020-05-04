The city of Dallas has opened a rental assistance program for residents who are facing eviction. Apply online at DallasCityHall.com and click on the button that says “Rental or Mortgage Assistance.”

Here’s the city’s introduction to the rental application:

The City of Dallas’ goal is to reach those most vulnerable residents facing eviction of foreclosure due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. This program will not eliminate every hurdle facing Dallas’ residents, but will provide needed relief for many struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, and/or utilities. Participating in the following pre-screening application survey, will help to identify which program is best based on an individual resident’s needs. They are being processed on a first come first serve basis and completing one is not a guarantee that a resident will move forward in the process. While we are committed to processing as many applications as we have funding for, as we do anticipate high demand. Please read the Frequently Asked Questions and ensure that you have the required documents before proceeding.

According to Mayor Eric Johnson, the website was “having issues” this morning.

“I’m told our IT folks are working on it, and some people have still been able to submit their applications,” Johnson tweeted. “I know it’s frustrating. Keep trying to reload if you can.”

— David Taffet