Dallas received a score of 100 on Human Rights Campaign’s Municipal Equality Index. In Texas, 25 cities were rated. Arlington, Austin, Fort Worth and San Antonio also received top scores. Houston scored 76.

Of cities in the DFW area that were included, Denton received 78, Garland 24, Grand Prairie 36, Irving 47, McKinney 36, Mesquite 39 and Plano 64.

In this year’s MEI, 506 cities were included. That includes 50 state capitals, the five largest cities in each state, the 200 largest cities in the U.S., the cities hosting each state’s two largest public universities, 75 cities with a high proportion of same-sex couples and self-submitted cities. There’s overlap in those categories.

Cities are rated on a scale of 0-100, based on the city’s laws, policies, benefits, and services. There are 100 standard points and 22 flex points (flex points are awarded for items which apply to some but not all cities). All public scores are capped at 100 points.

In March, questionnaires were sent to mayors and city managers. In Dallas, the questions are answered by the city’s diversity manager.

HRC warns this isn’t a list of best cities to live in. It’s an evaluation of each municipality’s laws and policies.

Some stats are 120 cities scored 100 — up from 110 last year — while eight scored zero. There are 80 cities included in the “All-Star Cities” category — cities that scored 85 or more despite being in states with no state-level protections. Other than the five cities with top scores, no other Texas cities fell into that category. Also, no Texas cities that were ranked received a score of zero. Killeen and McAllen were the bottom-ranked Texas cites with each scoring 17.

Other stats include 100 cities now offer trans-inclusive health benefits. Dallas is among them. 88 have an out LGBTQ elected or appointed official in senior leadership. Chad West was Dallas mayor pro tem at the time the survey was taken. Omar Narvaez is now deputy mayor pro tem.

— David Taffet