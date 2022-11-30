The National Trans Bar Association Co-Chair Kristen Browde will step to the podium at the U.S. Supreme Court today (Nov. 30) and move the admission of a group of 10 attorneys to the group of those admitted to practice before the Supreme Court. These 10, all members of the NTBA, will be the first ever openly transgender attorneys ever admitted to practice before the nation’s highest court.

The NTBA group spans the entire gamut of legal practitioners, from a senior prosecutor from California to a partner in a big law firm, to civil rights attorneys, private practitioners and those working in public advocacy work.

“We put together this group wanting to showcase to the court the spectrum of legal talent that happens to be transgender,” said Lucas Cameron-Vaughn, co-chair of the NTBA. “The message this will deliver is that attorneys who are transgender are just like every other group of attorneys: talented, dedicated and working for clients across the nation,” Mr. Cameron-Vaughn said.

The idea for the ceremony arose in October of 2019 during oral argument in the seminal civil rights case, R.G. Harris Funeral Homes v. U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, when Justice Neil Gorsuch suggested that banning employment discrimination against individuals who are transgender would lead to “massive social upheaval.”

The Supreme Court admission ceremony was initially planned for two years ago, but due to the restrictions imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic the NTBA opted to delay the ceremony so that the group could be presented to the full Supreme Court bench.

The ten attorneys being admitted as part of the Supreme Court ceremony are:

Rook Elizabeth Ringer, a private practitioner from Florida

Jesse Lee Ann McGrath, a senior Assistant District Attorney in California

Harper Jean Tobin, a public policy attorney and consultant from the District of Columbia

Ames Barton Simmons, a public policy attorney from Georgia

Zsea Ofure Bowmani, a professor of law from Illinois

Sandy Evan James, a public policy attorney from Maryland

Carl Solomon Charles, a public policy attorney from New York

Alexander Luo Chen, a law professor from Massachusetts

Gene Michael Wissinger, a partner at a New York law firm

James Christopher Knapp, a private practitioner from Ohio

The National Trans Bar Association is a national bar association of transgender and gender nonconforming legal professionals, law school students and allies dedicated to transgender equality. NTBA’s core mission is to support transgender and gender nonconforming people in the legal profession and to increase the community’s access to affordable and culturally competent legal services and to secure formal legal protections for transgender and gender nonconforming people to meaningfully address issues of equity

— David Taffet