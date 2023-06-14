Former A-List Dallas reality star James Doyle is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from unsuspecting gay men according to K-FOR News in Oklahoma City.

The reality show ran on Logo in 2011 and followed a group of self-proclaimed A-listers. Throughout and after the run of the show, cast members were in trouble with the law and were the subject of attacks, break-ins and damage to their vehicles. And the guest star on the show’s finale was right-wing pundit Ann Coulter.

According to the K-FOR story, suspects met Doyle on Tinder and became friendly before Doyle told them he needed financial assistance to get out of as abusive relationship.

At one point, Doyle texted, “I have never been this hungry in my life.”

The amounts victims claim they sent to Doyle range from $1,200 to $20,000. One victim said he knew of at least eight men who were scammed out of money.

When one victim threatened to take Doyle to court to force him to repay the loan, Doyle threatened to make up sexual assault charges.

For the entire story, visit K-For’s website.

— David Taffet