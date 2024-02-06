Dallas Pride volunteers are the public faces of the organization, its ambassadors to the rest of the community. And Dallas Pride needs more ambassadors.

Dallas Pride’s weekend full of activities — coming to Fair Park June 1-2 — will feature more than 300 vendors, more than five entertainment stages, Teen Pride, Family Pride Zone, food and a fireworks show. And the organization is looking for volunteers to “make it happen, smooth the way, inform, help and guide” the folks there to celebrate the weekend, according to a press release from Dallas Pride.

And there are plenty of opportunities for those interested in volunteering.

New on the calendar for this year is a Cedar Springs Street Party set for Saturday May 25, where Dallas Pride will not only celebrate Pride in the heart of the Oak Lawn Gayborhood, but will also welcome visitors from around the country coming to Dallas for the North American Gay+ Volleyball Association’s Memorial Weekend Championship Tournament, hosted by Dallas’ volleyball association, DIVA.

Dallas Pride needs volunteers during the day to prepare for the street party and that night during the event itself.

Volunteer opportunities for Pride weekend start Thursday and Friday, May 30-31, with preparation for the Music Festival. Volunteers are needed Saturday, June 1, for the Music Festival itself and, of course, on Sunday, June 2 for the Pride festival and Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade.

So visit DallasPride.org today to find the perfect volunteer opportunity for yourself, and get registered to be part of making the Pride magic happen.

— Tammye Nash