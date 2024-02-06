Dallas Pride is hosting a Valentine’s Day single mixer on Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Dallas Woody’s Sports & Video Bar, 4011 Cedar Springs Road.

The event takes place from 7-10 p.m. and everyone is invited to come mingle and make new connections.

And if you are feeling frisky and tuneful, stick around for Woody’s Pup Karaoke, starting at 10 p.m., for a “pawsitively fun” way to cap off your V-Day.

This is just one of the many new events Dallas Pride organizers have in the works for this year. Check out DallasPride.org for information and to find all the volunteer opportunities.

— Tammye Nash