We have less than a month to go before Dallas Pride celebrates its 40th anniversary with the Pride Music Festival on Saturday, June 3, and the Alan Ross Texas Freedom Parade on Sunday, June 4, both at Fair Park.

The festival on Saturday will include Teen Pride, Family Pride Zone, vendors and an entertainment lineup headlined by our up-and-coming home girl (and 2023 OUT North Texas cover girl) Alison Ponthier.

Dallas Pride organizers are still looking for volunteers for all aspects of the weekend-long celebration. Visit DallasPride.org OR scan the QR code — above and below — to find out how you can be part of the fun.

As they organizers said, “If you want to be involved, we have a place for you!”

— Tammye Nash