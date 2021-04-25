Dallas Police are investigating the murder of an individual found shot to death at a car wash at 7171 American Way about 1:45 a.m. today (Saturday, April 24).

Although some sources have told Dallas Voice the victim was a transgender woman and was “presenting as female” at the time of their murder, DPD’s LGBTQ Liaison Officer Chelsea Geist explained that family members told police the victim was not transgender. The victim is identified as 38-year-old Jermaine Thomas.

According to police reports, when a police patrol sergeant was notified by a passerby of an unresponsive person lying on the ground at the car wash, the she sergeant responded to the location and found the victim unresponsive and with a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area at around midnight.

Dallas Police are asking that anyone with information regarding the death of Jermaine Thomas contact Detective Isom with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 469475-6004, or by email at andrea.isom@dallascityhall.com. Reference case #070623-2021.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to an arrest and indictment for this and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

— Tammye Nash