Dallas Public Library will be open for in-person visits beginning Tuesday, May 4. Customers will be able to come into the building, browse the shelves, pick up and check out holds and use the computer.

To keep customers and library staff as safe as possible, masks are required for everyone age 2 and older. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available at the door. Building capacity will be reduced, and customers are asked to keep a six-foot distance from others.

The library asks patrons to use the self-checkout kiosks when possible. They are equipped with our new RFID system that makes checkout easier. Continue to return books in the outside bins. If you prefer to stay in your car, Library To Go curbside service is still available by appointment.

Bookmarks at NorthPark Center will continue to be a Library To Go only location. The Renner Frankford Branch remains closed for repairs following damage from the winter storm.

Open for Limited Service

Grab & Go: browsing and self-checkout

Use a Computer: one 90-minute session per day per user

Get a Library Card

Print, Make Copies, Send a Fax

Library To Go curbside pickup

Research by Appointment (Central Library only)

Charge devices (Central Library only)

Virtual Programs

— David Taffet