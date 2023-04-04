The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) announced Tuesday morning the appointment of key leadership positions. These positions demonstrate the DMA’s commitment to serve its diverse local audiences, while positioning Dallas as a premier global arts destination.

“As the art museum of the City of Dallas, we have made a commitment to provide a welcoming, equitable environment for everyone who visits,” Dr. Agustín Arteaga, The Eugene McDermott Director said in a press release. “The experience and dedication of this new slate of leaders will ensure that we are able to enrich the ways in which people experience art by focusing on inclusivity throughout the Museum and through our work in the community. I hope our community sees these appointments as investments in not only the future of the Museum but also the future of Dallas.”

Among these appointments is Brad Pritchett who will become the DMA’s new Chief Experience Officer.

The promotion of Pritchett to CXO from Chief Marketing and Communications Officer will centralize all guest interactions under an Experience Department, encompassing Guest Services and all earned revenue channels, in addition to all Marketing and Communications functions. The DMA was recently named the 2023 Dallas Voice Readers Choice for Best Museum and the 2022 Best Museum by D Magazine. Pritchett will work to build on that momentum.

Pitchett is an arts and nonprofit enthusiast and LGBTQ advocate with 20 years of marketing, communications and brand equity experience. He led the marcom efforts for Dallas Theater Center and the American Heart Association prior to his role at the DMA. He was also a host for our own Dallas Voice Television – DVTV and has worked as an Arts Host and Contributor for WFAA Channel 8, On-Air Media and hosted his own LGBTQ podcast, the good, the Brad & the ugly on YEA Network.

He was featured in Culture Map as one of its top five fashion influencers for the Style Maker Awards and is one of the faces of Express for Men and the Dallas Mavericks. In his spare time, Pritchett serves on the Advisory Board and was a former chairman of Black Tie Dinner Board of Directors and was appointed to the DCEO Top 500 List in 2022.

–From staff reports