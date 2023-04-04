The staff at Abounding Prosperity, Inc. on the passing of founder and CEO Kirk Myers-Hill:

It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Kirk D. Myers-Hill, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Abounding Prosperity, Inc. and President of Dallas Southern Pride. Mr. Myers-Hill founded AP, Inc. in 2005 and was a tireless advocate for the heath and wellness of the Black family, particularly Black LGBTQ+ community members in Dallas. His contributions to the community will be deeply missed.

On behalf of the Myers-Hill family and the staff of Abounding Prosperity, Inc. and Dallas Southern Pride, we ask for privacy at this time so that we may process and mourn the loss of our beloved leader. We will continue to honor Mr. Myers-Hill’s legacy by carrying on the important work that he began, and by striving to create a more just and equitable society for all.

All of our offices are closed until further notice.

Funeral arrangements and other updates will be announced in the coming days. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Abounding Prosperity, Inc.