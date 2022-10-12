Dallas Mavericks this week announced the team’s next Pride Night, happening Friday, Nov. 4, when the Mavs host the Toronto Raptors at the American Airlines Center.

There will be a Pride Night Pre-Game Party in the AAC’s Mic Ultra Lounge starting at 6:30 p.m., and tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Kathy Jack, the Mavs’ ambassador in the LGBTQ community, says the team will have lots of “Pride Night swag” to give away, and there will be plenty of new Pride items for sale in The Hangar.

Tickets start at $35, and if you purchase your ticket through this link, you get access to the pre-game party and you get a Mavs Pride t-shirt.