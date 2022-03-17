Dallas County Tax Assessor John R. Ames this week mailed out almost 4,000 notices to property owners about a federal program providing property tax payment assistance to let homeowners affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic avoid foreclosure.

Funds are only available for homestead properties.

“I’m grateful that we have the opportunity to notify home owners about this program and hope they take the time and research to determine if they qualify and apply for this assistance,” Ames said.

The federal government passed the American Rescue Plan Act in March 2021, which helps homeowners that have fallen behind on payment of certain obligations, including delinquent property taxes, because of the pandemic. A portion of these funds have been allocated to the state of Texas, and will be administered through the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs.

Qualified homeowners could receive assistance that would pay delinquent taxes due on their homestead in order to avoid foreclosure. But the funds are limited and Ames encouraged qualified to homeowners to act quickly so as not to miss out. Homeowners will be required to apply and provide a copy of their tax statement and will have to meet additional requirements and qualifications, according to a press release from Ames’ office.

Payments will be made directly to the Dallas County Tax Office for Dallas County homeowners approved for the program.

For more information on qualifications and other details, call 833-651-3874 or visit TexasHomeownerAssistance.com.