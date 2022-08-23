County Judge Clay Jenkins has declared Dallas County a disaster area. Some parts of the county received 15 inches of rain. The rain that fell within 24 hours in the county is more rain than Dallas has ever received over an entire month of August. By this morning (Tuesday, Aug. 23) most creeks have receded and roads are passable.

“Based on preliminary damage assessments from the flooding, I have declared a State of Disaster in Dallas County and am requesting state and federal assistance for affected individuals,” Jenkins said. “There are thresholds that must be met for each type of assistance.”

Please report your damage using the link damage.tdem.texas.gov or by scanning the QR code above. This survey will help state and local emergency management officials identify and gain an understanding of damages. Reporting damages to Emergency Management is a voluntary activity and is not a substitute for reporting damage to your insurance agency and does not guarantee disaster relief assistance, Jenkins said in a press release.

— David Taffet