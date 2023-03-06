If you live in the city of Dallas and would like to have your voice heard on matters regarding the city’s fiscal year 2023-24 budget, here are a list of upcoming town hall meetings where you can speak up and speak out.

Today (Monday, March 6):

District District 11: in person at 6 p.m. at the Prism Center, 5580 Peterson Lane, Suite #175. In-person.

Districts 2,7 and 9: in person at 6 p.m. at the Harry Stone Recreation Center, 2403 Millmar Drive. Spanish interpretation available.

District 14: Virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Visit ly/dallasbudgettownhall to register. Spanish interpretation available.

District 3: in person at 6:30 p.m. at the Thurgood Marshall Recreation Center, 5150 Mark Trail Way.

Tuesday, March 7:

District 1: In person at 6 p.m. at Kidd Springs Recreation Center, 711 W. Canty St. Spanish interpretation available.

Districts 2 and 6: In person at 6 p.m. at the KB Polk Recreation Center, 6801 Roper St.,. Spanish interpretation available.

District 7: In person at 6 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 2922 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

District 10: In person at 6 p.m. at Forest Green Branch Library, 9619 Greenville Ave.

District 13: In person at 6 p.m. at the Walnut Hill Recreation Center, 10011 Midway Road. Spanish interpretation available.

District 8: In person at 6:30 p.m. at the Singing Hills Recreation Center, 6805 Patrol Way. Spanish interpretation available.

District 9: Virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Visit ly/dallasbudgettownhall to register. Spanish interpretation. available.

District 12: In person at 7 p.m. at Renner Frankford Branch Library, 6400 Frankford Road.

Thursday, March 9:

District 4: In person at 11 a.m. at the Beckley-Saner Recreation Center, 114 W. Hobson Ave.

Districts 2 and 14: In person at 6 p.m. at the Samuell Grand Recreation Center, 6200 E. Grand Ave. Spanish interpretation available.

District 5: In person at 6 p.m. at Dallas College- Pleasant Grove, 802 Buckner Blvd. Spanish interpretation available. At : Janie C. Turner Recreation Center, 6424 Elam Road. Spanish interpretation available.

For more information, visit bit.ly/dallasbudgettownhall.

— Tammye Nash