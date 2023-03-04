In an announcement on Friday, the Texas Trees Foundation announced that its Branching Out 2023 tree-planting season has begun. New trees are being planted in a number of parks around Dallas including Craddock Park in the Oak Lawn area. Along with the Foundation staff, the trees will be planted by Dallas Parks and Recreation staff, community volunteers, DISD students and staff and others.

The first planting was Saturday at 9 a.m. at Singing Hills Park in South Dallas. Craddock Park’s planting (across from Whole Foods) will be held March 11 at 9 a.m. Fifty new trees will be planted at Craddock Park that will ultimately provide shade (not throw it) to help protect park goers and pets from the Dallas heat. UPS will sponsor the planting.

The plantings continue each Saturday through April 15 at five other parks after Craddock including Kensington Park, Lochwood Park, Sleepy Hollow Park (planting and cemetery cleanup), Park in the Woods and R.P. Brooks Park all beginning at 9 a.m. No event is scheduled for April 8.

Started in 2018, the Branching Out initiative works to “reforest and beautify Dallas’ aging urban canopy. For each planting the Dallas Park and Recreation, the Texas Trees Foundation, organizational donors, and community volunteers work collaboratively to strategically plant trees with the intentions to increase the current Dallas tree canopy coverage, while providing shade and other health benefits.”

To volunteer with the planting events, click here.

–Rich Lopez