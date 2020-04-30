(Story courtesy of The Washington Blade)

The Human Rights Campaign on Tuesday, April 28, laid off 22 employees because of the coronavirus pandemic.

HRC told the Washington Blade that Alphonso David, the organization’s president, “personally reached out to every single person affected to see how he can help them moving forward — both as HRC and whatever way he can personally.” HRC did not name the employees who were laid off, citing privacy laws.

David and other members of HRC’s executive and senior leadership teams have also decided to cut their own salaries. HRC has converted three full-time positions into part-time positions, has frozen its fellowship program and will not fill two dozen open positions.

The laid off HRC employees will receive severance packages that include at least eight weeks of their salary based on the number of years they worked with the organization and health insurance coverage through COBRA for at least three months.

HRC will allow them to access its Employee Assistance Program “to help with the financial and emotional transition.” The laid off employees will also be able to borrow computers to allow them to look for a new job.