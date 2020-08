Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson, representing Texas’ District 30, is hosting a Telephone Town Hall on Tuesday, Aug. 4, at 7:30 p.m., to address concerns around a variety of issues, including law enforcement reform, the 2020 Census response and COVID-19 safety.

To participate, call toll free 855-286-0280 at 7:30 p.m. to be connected. To join the tele town hall live online, visit ebjohnson.house.gov/live.