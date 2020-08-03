The Fort Worth Museum of Science and History has announced that it will re-open to the public on Thursday, Aug. 13, following a members-only re-opening event Thursday-Saturday, Aug. 6-8.

Once it re-opens, the museum will be open to members only from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays through Saturdays, and open to the public from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays.

Only certain areas of the museum will be available during this first phase of re-opening. You can find a full list of available exhibits and suggested age ranges that each exhibit appeals to here.

To help keep staff and visitors safe, all museum staff will wear face masks while on duty, and guests ages 5 and are required to wear face masks while in the museum. In addition, staff wil regularly clean surfaces such as door knobs, etc., and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the museum. Storage lockers will be closed.

In addition the museum will use timed ticketing to ensure lower occupancy and social distancing inside the museum, and all objects that are frequently touched — including touchable exhibits and screens — have been removed.

Check the museum website for all the latest information on hours and admission to plan your visit in advance.

— Tammye Nash