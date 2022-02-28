The city of Dallas is hosting a job fair on Monday, March 7, from 6-9 p.m. that will highlight businesses with open overnight positions. The job fair takes place at Gilley’s, 1135 Botham Jean Blvd., which is partnering with the Small Business Center and Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas.

The event is free to those attending and to those who want to exhibit. But folks interested in attending are asked to register here by March 1.

Small Business Center Director Joyce Williams noted, “The city of Dallas is excited to partner with great organizations to meet workforce needs of residents and employers. This Nightwork Expo provides a flexible approach to meet the needs of those who must work at night because of family obligations or educational requirements and for employers who are looking to fill nighttime positions.”

Workforce Solutions of Greater Dallas President Laurie Bouillion Larrea added. “A Nightwork Expo is a unique and fresh approach to re-engaging the workforce, and we were inspired by the energetic volunteers of 24HourDallas. We are very proud to participate in this inaugural job fair and hopefully provide a unique in-person and virtual setting for the employers and the many job seekers who are still trying to find their new careers.”

About 40 businesses will be showcased throughout the Nightwork Expo, and Tony Stewart, economic development chair of 24HourDallas, said, “Helping nighttime businesses, from healthcare to hospitality, that are dealing with labor shortage issues is a goal in our economy development team’s pandemic recovery initiative at 24HourDallas. So we loved that the city of Dallas reached out to us to plan a job fair for nighttime jobs. The Nightwork Expo will bring together talented job seekers and businesses from all sectors.”

— Tammye Nash