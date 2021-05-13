Last year throughout the month of June — LGBTQ Pride Month here in the U.S. — a brightly-colored rainbow flag centered with a white star and the seal of the city of Dallas flew atop the flag pole at City Hall for the first time. The council approved the flag — specially designed for the city by Tracy Nanthavongsa — at its regular meeting on Wednesday, June 17, and ordered that the flag be flown from the flag pole on City Hall Plaza for the rest of that month and throughout every June thereafter. The flag was raised over City Hall for the first time during a special ceremony the next day, Thursday, June 18.

Today, nearly 11 months later, the Dallas City Council approved an amended resolution that allows other Dallas city facilities to fly the Dallas Pride flag in June as well, if they choose to.

Mayor Pro-Tem Adam Medrano — who is finishing up his third and final term on the council — said he introduced the amended resolution because he had been asked by city employees if they could fly the Pride flag “at the library or the rec center.” Councilman Omar Narvaez, re-elected to the council earlier this month, said other facilities did not fly Dallas’ Pride flag last year in June because the resolution passed did not specifically include them.

— Tammye Nash