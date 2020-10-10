Christina Wells, the single mom and registered nurse who gained national acclaim as a semifinalist on TV’s America’s Got Talent, presents her first virtual concert, “Lovely, Loud+Livestreamed,” this Sunday, Oct. 11, at 7:30 CST.

The Purple Diva and her live band will give those who livestream the concert an evening of music, entertainment and engagement designed to help lift the heaviness of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. “Sharing my heart through song with you is my calling and my lifeline,” Wells said in a statement announcing the concert. “I have missed you all so much and can’t wait to be with you again — virtually!”

Wells said that because giving back to the community is a vital aspect of every one of her productions, a portion of the proceeds from the concert will be distributed between two charities: Montrose Grace Place, a nonprofit shelter for homeless youth of all races, sexual orientations and gender identities (montrosegraceplace.org), and Center for the Healing of Racism,- an organization with a mission to facilitate the healing of racism through education and dialogue in a safe and supportive environment (centerhealingracism.org).

Tickets are $15, available online here.

— Tammye Nash