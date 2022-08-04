Friends will gather for a celebration of life for Sister Blanche Davidian.

Sister Shea Hung-Ho, mistress of the house of the DFW Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence promises the event will be baudy, raunchy, irreverent and fun.

Co-hosted by Sister Roma Roma, the most photographed Sister in the world, is coming from San Francisco to co-host the event with Cassie Nova. They promise an amazing lineup of talent.

The event takes place Saturday, Aug. 6 from 5-9 p.m. at the Rose Room at S4. The evening will be broadcast on Facebook. Look for the event page.

— David Taffet