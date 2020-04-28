Next May 5 is both Taco Tuesday and Cinco de Mayo, but most of us will still be locked down or not able to enjoy it with many other people. In person, at least. But Visit Dallas, which instituted the Margarita Mile two years back, has a solution. Chefs Dean Fearing and Julian Rodarte will host an online party in the the city that invented the frozen margarita machine with America’s official Cinco de Mayo happy hour… well, two hours, from 5–7 p.m. There will be entertainers and celebrity friends and plenty to drink (as long as you make it). It will be a Facebook Live event, so tune in… and salt on the rim is your call.

— Arnold Wayne Jones