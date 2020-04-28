On Monday, April 27, Gov. Greg Abbott announced restaurants can open on Friday, May 1 along with some retail. Federal guidelines require two weeks of declining Covid-19 cases before opening a state for business.

On Tuesday, County Judge Clay Jenkins reported that Monday tied for deadliest day during the coronavirus pandemic in Dallas County.

“Today ties for our deadliest day thus far in the COVID-19 pandemic in Dallas County,” Jenkins said. “The residents who died yesterday range in age from a teenager in Lancaster to a man in his 90s who was long-term care facility resident in Dallas. Today also ranked as the highest day of new reported cases in Dallas, said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.”

The case count in Dallas County is 3,240 including 135 new cases. Jenkins reported 10 new deaths including two people in their 30s, two in their 40s and one who was 17 years old. Dallas County has now had 94 deaths,

Jenkins warned Dallas County residents to be careful to make the most responsible choices.

“Remember, the Governor’s orders may change but the underlying science will not,” Jenkins said. “I strongly recommend everyone take their advice from the CDC and local health authorities as to what is safe for them, their families and our broader community.”

— David Taffet