Finances and The Drag Life

Hello beautiful people. Someone recently made the comment that I must be rich after seeing someone else tip me a couple of $20s during a show. Yes, I am rich in many ways. But no, I am not financially secure enough to call myself rich.

Let me tell you the truth about being a working drag queen: Unless you have been on RuPaul’s Drag Race and are in high demand, you occasionally ride the struggle bus. Hell, I know many entertainers that have been on that show that are card-carrying struggle bus riders.

Doing drag as a full-time job is not for the weak, and I know how lucky I am to be one of the few that can say that my full-time profession is “drag entertainer.” The truth of it is, if we were not a two-income household, I’d for sure need another job to maintain the lifestyle to which I have become accustomed (said in my best Southern Lady drawl).

Tips make up a large part of any performer’s overall salary. There are times when we make great tips, and the world seems right. Other times, we think, “WTF am I doing with my life?!”

Yes, I am being a touch dramatic, but there is an ebb and flow to club life. Some nights are incredible; some nights are more “intimate.”

Now, I don’t want you all to think this is a bitchfest session, because while I will be doing some complaining, the truth is I love what I do, and my worse day at work is still better than most.

So, some of this bitching is for educational purposes only.

First off, drag ain’t cheap. Let’s start with wigs: I usually buy two of each wig I like because I likes me some big-ass hairs.

Then you gotta get them styled. Then there is upkeep on the wig to keep it show ready. Nobody wants to see a gummy, caked-on wig line. I am so lucky to have my Sweet Mark; he styles and does much of the upkeep on my wigs. Without him I would probably wear a lot of flat hair with awful bangs — and I hate bangs on me.

It is so different now compared to what it was like when I first started doing drag. Back then you had to sew together wigs to get the color you wanted and then pray that you or someone you knew could style it for you. Now you just find a fierce, fabulous wig online and have that bitch shipped to you in a few days. Miss Fierce Fabulous Wig is gonna cost you a pretty penny, though.

Costumes can cost anywhere from “free hand-me-down” to Liberace. I personally have a couple of people that sew for me. If I have an idea for a certain look, I usually drive over to the fabric stores on Harry Hines, hopefully find something that I love and then pay someone to create the look. My taste is very questionable though, so it is a crapshoot as to whether or not it is gonna look good if I design it. But I love it when my sew-smart friends make a dress for me and know my style enough to make me something they know I will love. (Thank you Daphne Rio, but on that same note, God, I miss Fantasha!)

I wish I could sew. Actually, I should say I wish I could sew well. I can usually sew something like a straight line, but — you know — straight like me. In other words, I can’t sew a straight line. And don’t get me started on patterns. My mind does not work that way at all. I am so jealous of those that can construct a garment. So far, I have only been able to construct a tube dress, and the stitching was crooked AF.

Then there are shoes and boots. Corsets and bras. Pads, tights and fishnets.

And jewelry! Don’t get me started on jewelry. (God, I miss Dragon Lady!)

Then there is make-up! Fucking make-up can be so damn expensive! But you get what you pay for. I work a lot, so I go through a lot of product. If I find something that I love, I usually buy a bunch of it because it never fails that if I love a product — eye shadow, powder, base, whatever — it inevitably will be discontinued as soon as it becomes a necessity to me.

My point is that all of this stuff we use to get in drag gets very expensive. But we see it as an investment in our craft. There is no better feeling than knowing you look fabulous and that all of the parts — wig, costume, jewelry, foot wear, make-up — have come together to make you feel like a confident, badass bitch.

Another truth bomb: I can count on one hand the number of drag queens that have any form of health or dental insurance.

Many times, if a queen gets sick and misses work, they are kinda fucked for a bit. Sometimes longer. It is scary to think of, and I know that is not just a drag queen problem, but an American problem. Our healthcare system is so fucked.

So, if you are out at a show and the drag queen onstage entertains you, TIP HER! I don’t care if it is $1 or $1,000 — it means so much to us. Those ones add up, but them big bills add up faster!

And don’t be afraid to ask a queen for her Venmo or Cashapp info. So many places are going cashless, so many folks don’t carry cash at all.

And if you can’t tip, then at least be an attentive audience member and stay off your fucking phone.

In the words of Forrest Gump, “That’s all I have to say about that.”

Remember to always love more, bitch less and be fabulous! XOXO, Cassie Nova