Carter BloodCare and Dallas Summer Musicals are joining forces for a one-day blood drive, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. tomorrow (Friday, March 27) at the Music Hall at Fair Park.

As noted in a press release, “Companies that once manufactured non-essential consumer products have redirected their focus to producing resources such as masks, personal protective equipment, hand sanitizer and more. However, one essential resource that no company can manufacture is blood. Blood must come from volunteer donors in our community.”

The press release continues, “While much of the world is on hold, the need for blood products is ongoing. Carter BloodCare is asking our healthy community members to step up for those who currently can’t and #BraveTheMoment by giving blood.

“Carter BloodCare is focused on providing a safe donation experience to ensure social distancing, extra sanitizing and proper prescreening procedures. In addition to these procedures, Carter BloodCare’s routine health screening includes asking if a donor is feeling well and healthy. If you have any symptoms of illness, including cold or flu, you should not give blood. Blood donors are also screened for temperature, pulse rate, blood pressure and hemoglobin.”

Blood donors should enter the Fair Park through Gate 5, located at the intersection of Robert B Cullum Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Free parking is available outside of the Music Hall. T

Appointments are strongly encouraged to help manage the flow and avoid crowding. Walk-in appointments will be accepted, but extra precautions will be put in place.

Donors without a scheduled appointment will check-in upon arrival and be directed to a designated waiting area until space is available.

Make an appointment by texting 800-366-2834.

Complete your questionnaire before arriving the same day of your appointment using Carter BloodCare’s QuickScreen, which you can DOWNLOAD HERE.

This is a county and state-approved medical appointment allowing participants to leave their shelter-in-place location to donate blood at community blood drives.

For more information on donor eligibility and to make an appointment, call or text 800-366-2834, or visit carterbloodcare.org.