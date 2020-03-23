OJEDA’S DALLAS LOCATION SUSPENDING SERVICE

Management at Ojeda’s Restaurants announced earlier today via Facebook that for the safety of its customers and guests, the Dallas location will “suspend all services while Dallas County is under this shelter-in-place order. It is not worth the risk.” Locations in Plano and in DeSoto remain open “for now” for curbside pickup and delivery via UberEats.

“We look forward to the day we are all past this, praying that it comes soon,” said the post, signed by The Ojeda Family. “We will survive this and come back to reopen stronger than ever!”

URGE CONGRESS TO INCLUDE 501(c)(6) ORGANIZATIONS IN STIMULUS BILL

Tony Vedda, CEO and president of the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce, is asking supporters to contact their U.S. representatives and senators to urge them, to include 501(c)(6) organizations in the stimulus package now under consideration.

“Congress is debating a massive economic stimulus package. The current bill language includes ‘nonprofit organizations’ as eligible for the $350 billion in support for small businesses [in an effort to blunt the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic on the U.S. economy], but they define nonprofits being included as exclusively 501(c)(3) groups,” Vedda wrote in an email to Chamber members and supporters. “The package does not include 501(c)(6) organizations [such as the Chamber].

“Contact your elected officials and encourage them to ensure all associations are eligible for the emergency stimulus included in this package,” he continued. “We have been working with the American Society of Association Executives on this issue. You can use their platform to send a message. Whether sending email directly, or using this online platform, here is an updated message you can send that is specific to chambers of commerce. Act quickly as this is moving fast. Thank you!”

NEW SYMPTOMS IDENTIFIED

The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery says that loss of smell and taste are symptoms of COVID-19, based on anecdotal evidence. If you lose those senses, you should report it to your doctor and self-quarantine. Fever and dry cough are among the common symptoms of the disease.

DALLAS COVID-19 TESTING SITES CHANGE CRITERIA

As of noon today (Monday, March 23), the two COVID-19 testing sites in the city of Dallas are updating criteria and lifting the age restriction in order to test more North Texans.

The new criteria for testing sites is as follows:

Shortness of breath

Cough

Must show a temperature of 99.6 or higher

The sites operate daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and are located at American Airlines Center, Parking Lot E, 2500 Victory Plaza, and at Ellis Davis Field House, 9191 S Polk St.

For more information contact Rocky Vaz at rocky.vaz@dallascityhall.com.

CHAMBER HOLDING BREWING UP BUSINESS VIA VIDEO CONFERENCE

The North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce will hold its April Brewing up Business event “shelter-in-place style” — by video conference — on Thursday, April 2, from 8:30-9:30 a.m.

Participants will give their 30-second commercial/elevator speech and have a chance to discuss obstacles, ideas and self care.

To participate, REGISTER HERE. Those who register will receive a link to join the Ring Central meeting, and will need to join by video.

This program is complimentary to Chamber members and registered guests.

AOC POSTPONING EVENING OF HOPE

Officials with the AIDS Outreach Center in Tarrant County today announced that they are postponing “Evening of Hope … Roarting 20s: Vision of Hope” until Sept. 12.

Evening of Hope is AOC’s largest fundraising event each year. This year’s keynote speaker will be Jeanne White Ginder, mother of Ryan White.

Watch for more details to be released closer to the new date for the event.

RESOURCE CENTER ANNOUNCES THRIVE IS GOING VIRTUAL

In accordance with guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control, officials with Resource Center announced today (Monday, March 23), that the center will not be able to resume its regular program schedule on March 27 as originally planned. However, Community Programs Manager Allison Johnson noted that THRIVE programs for LGBTQ adults ages 50 and older, including the weekly support group, Let’s Talk and monthly mixers, will all be available through the virtual video and chat platform Zoom beginning April 1.

There will be audio-only and chat box options available for those who don’t have video capability or who choose not to use the video option.

Visit MyResourceCenter.org for details.