Two Cedar Springs restaurants were targeted by the same burglar after midnight this morning (Saturday, March 13). Tanner Roberts, general manager of The Cedar Springs Tap House said that the man stole money and a laptop from his restaurant after stealing money from the safe at Mario’s Dallas.

Both restaurants are among the businesses located at 4123 Cedar Springs Road, on opposite ends of the block.

Roberts said that the suspect broke out the glass on a side door, facing Avenue Street, to gain entrance to Mario’s at about 2:30 a.m. Roberts said he left the Tap House, located on the Knight Street end of the block, around 3:30 a.m. after closing up, and the suspect broke into that restaurant around 4:30 a.m., coming in through a back door that was damaged in an attempted break-in last month.

“We both have video of the guy, although Mario’s video is better than ours,” Roberts said. “In the Mario’s video, he has taken off his mask so you can see his face.”

He described the suspect as a black male with facial hair who appeared to be in his mid-30s, wearing a black hoodie and black pants. Roberts said it was hard to gauge the man’s height due to the angle of the cameras.

Anyone with information can call Dallas Police at 214-671-4TIP or submit a report online here.

— Tammye Nash