UPDATE: CBS Channel 11 is reporting that the shooting happened during an attempted carjacking, and that “It’s not yet clear if the victim was shot or the suspect was shot.”

Dallas Voice has received reports of a shooting that happened in a parking lot in the 3200 block of Fitzhugh, at Travis, that left one person injured and another in custody.

Dallas police were called to the parking lot of Beverly’s restaurant around 2:25 p.m., according to a post on social media and reports by an observer at the scene, after two men got into an argument there, and one of the men shot the other one in the chest. They were possibly arguing over a stolen car, observers said.

An observer on the scene said police performed CPR on the injured man “on the concrete driveway in 100-degree heat until paramedics showed up. They took him away in an ambulance without a siren.”

According to the “Citizen: Connect and Stay Safe App,” police on the scene have reported that one person was shot at the scene, and that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Dallas Voice will add more details as they become available.

— Chad Mantooth and Tammye Nash