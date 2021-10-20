The 40th annual Black Tie Dinner happens in just three weeks, and today dinner officials announced several additions to the dinner’s already-exciting line-up. In addition to appearances by Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk and drag superstar D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, actor and producer Josie Totah and comedian Dana Goldberg, this year’s dinner will feature Emmy Award-winning actress Niecy Nash, singer and RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and singer/songwriter/choreographer Todrick Hall.

Nash, best known for her roles in Reno 911! and Claws, will receive the 2021 Elizabeth Birch Equality Award. And Visage will receive the Ally for Equality Award. Hall will be the featured entertainment for the evening.

“We are thrilled to be honoring Niecy and Michelle for their positive contributions to the LGBTQ community and excited to have Todrick back on our stage as the featured entertainment,” said 2021 Black Tie Dinner Senior Co-Chair Brad Pritchett. “This year’s program line-up is one of our most diverse and compelling programs ever, reflecting the inclusivity of the communities that we serve. It will truly be a powerful evening of education, empowerment and entertainment to celebrate our 40th annual Dinner.”

Former Dallas City Councilwoman Veletta Lill and openly gay former Dallas City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Chris Luna have been named as the 2021 Kuchling Award winners.

Niecy, Michelle and Todrick join the already announced program of interior designer, author and reality television personality Bobby Berk, actor and performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, actor and producer Josie Totah and popular comedian Dana Goldberg. The 40th Annual Black Tie Dinner presented by PNC Bank will be held on Saturday, November 13th at the Sheraton Hotel in downtown Dallas.

COVID Protocol Updates

Black Tie officials have made some changes to the typical dinner weekend experience this year in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no Friday night B4Black event, and they have reduced the capacity of the dinner on Saturday and reconfigured the flow of various elements.

In addition, all guests and volunteers are required to be fully vaccinated or to have a negative COVID test result taken within 48 hours for entry. Proof of vaccination will be required for entry to the event, with a vaccination card and picture ID required at check-in. Guests who have been completely vaccinated — all shots plus 14 days — are exempt from COVID testing.

Guests who are not fully vaccinated will be required to show proof of a negative COVID test within the previous 48 hours. Onsite testing will be available, for a fee, for guests who cannot get tested in advance.

Once proof of vaccination or a negative test has been shown, guests will be granted access to the event. For more details on tests results that will be accepted for entry, please visit blacktie.org. In addition, all guests will need to wear a mask when not eating or drinking per the recommendation of the CDC.

“As we continue to monitor the on-going COVID situation with local officials, the CDC and venue leadership, our top priority is the safety of our guests, Board, volunteers and beneficiaries”, said Terry Loftis, 2021 Black Tie Dinner junior co-chair. “These protocols will help ensure the safety of our guests and allow us to celebrate our 40th annual Dinner safely to support our North Texas LGBTQ community.”

For more information visit BlackTie.org.

— Tammye Nash