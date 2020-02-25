UPDATE: From Dallas City Councilman Adam Medrano, via Facebook: “FINALLY! As chair of the LGBT task force one of the things I heard over the last seven years was that our community needed representation, a symbol that would let you know you were in the City Of Dallas’ LGBT community. ￼Today is a day of celebration and it would not have been possible without the help of the LGBT Taskforce, the many financial donors, the North Texas LGBT Chamber of Commerce , and the community for working towards this goal! We FINALLY have our 🌈 crosswalks!”

The first of the several rainbow crosswalks planned for the Oak Lawn/Cedar Springs gayborhood is almost complete at the intersection of Cedar Springs Road and Oak Lawn Avenue. Thanks to Clint Thomson for the photos and video of the painting in progress. (And thanks to Chad Mantooth for being the intermediary in getting the images!)

— Tammye Nash