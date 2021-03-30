Dallas Pride organizers announced today the the Dallas Pride celebration is returning with a two-day, outdoor and in-person celebration “to raise awareness and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.”

Events for Dallas Pride 2021 are set for Friday and Saturday, June 4-5, and those events “will be the best version of what is possible at this time, prioritizing public health while providing numerous opportunities for LGBTQ+ people and allies to experience visibility, solidarity and joy,” organizers said.

In addition to the outside, in-person experiences, the event will be streamed online for those who feel more comfortable watching from home.

“Pride is such a meaningful and galvanizing event for our region, and it is wonderful that we are now in a place where we can plan for some in-person activities,” said Jaron Turnbow, executive director of Dallas Pride. “And we’re pleased to feature regional talent that has shown true leadership and dedication over this past year.

“This is truly a Pride for the people of North Texas.”

Events on both days will be held in the outdoor amphitheater in Dallas’s Fair Park, and gates will open at 7 p.m.

Friday night’s celebration will feature musical entertainment. On Saturday night, Marsha Dimes will host a variety show featuring local and regional performers, including Kennedy Davenport, The Fly Queens, The Sisters-in-Action, the Rose Room cast, Sister Helen Holy and Anton Shaw.

More entertainers will be added to the lineup in the days to come.

Dallas Pride is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization “dedicated to strengthening, supporting and celebrating the LGBTQ+ community by creating events and initiatives that foster connections between members of the community, its allies and its supporters.”

Follow @DallasPride on Facebook and via the organization’s website, DallasPride.org, for more information on ticket sales and performers, and watch DallasVoice.com for updates.

— Tammye Nash