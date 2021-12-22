The National LGBTQ Task Force announced today (Wednesday, Dec. 22) that the 34th annual Creating Change conference that had been set for January 12-16 at the Hilton Riverside hotel in New Orleans has been changed to a completely virtual conference. New dates for the virtual conference will be announced soon.

Kierra Johnson, the Task Force’s executive director, explained that the decision to go virtual was based on the uncertain status of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic

“While disappointing, we must put the health and wellness of our attendees, volunteers, staff and other conference supporters first,” Johnson said. “Despite the strict protocols we instituted, given the surge of the Omicron variant cases, we feel the safest and most responsible decision is to gather virtually as we did in January 2021.

“We know that Creating Change is a unique and empowering experience for our community and everyone who attends brings so much love and passion to the conference but our responsibility first and foremost is caring for each other,” she said.

Creating Change Conferenced Director Danny Linden added, “We will announce what programming will look like for Creating Change 2022 and beyond as soon as possible. We are grateful to all of the attendees, participants and sponsors for their understanding as we transition to a virtual experience and the opportunity to bring Creating Change to an even larger audience.”

For more information and to keep abreast of changes as they are announced, visit the Creating Change website.

— Tammye Nash