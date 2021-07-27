Dallas Voice has received reports of a fire at the Maple District Lofts, an apartment complex located at the corner of Maple Avenue and Butler Street.

Unconfirmed reports say that Dallas Fire Rescue was called to the scene by a resident about 1:45 p.m. after a worker using a bucket truck to repaint part of the building was electrocuted — perhaps after hitting an electrical wire with the bucket — causing the building to catch fire. An observer on the scene reports the worker survived the electrocution and the fire.

The observer at the scene also reports that Maple Avenue has been shut down to traffic between Butler and Inwood.

We will add details as they become available.

Photos by Chad Mantooth.

— Tammye Nash