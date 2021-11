Shangela LaQuifa Wadley — aka D.J. Pierce of Paris, Texas, and the winner of the first Vanguard Award presented by the DFW Black Tie Dinner — opened the 4oth annual Black Tie Dinner on Saturday night with a bang.

Shangela electrified the audience with a performance that started on stage, but didn’t stay there.

Here are photos from that performance. Stay tuned for more photos from Black Tie coming during the week.

— Tammye Nash