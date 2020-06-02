Texas state Rep. Lorraine Birabil has announced plans to join with community leaders and hold a demonstration “to bring light to and to honor those who lost their lives through an excessive use of force by law enforcement,” on Wednesday at the Freedman’s Memorial Cemetery in Dallas.

Announcement of the demonstration comes a day after Birabil, who represents Texas House District 100, announced her intention to introduce a bill in the next session of the Texas Legislature “focused on addressing police violence.” She has also called on Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special session of the 86th Legislature to “address the concerns of the black community along with the greater concerns of our criminal justice system.”

The #SayTheirNames Protest will begin at noon Wednesday, June 3, at Freedman’s Memorial Cemetery, 2525 N. Central Expressway. A spokesman for Birabil said those participating will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing during the protest.

