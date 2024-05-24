Report from Bruises McGee aka Todd Maria:

Rome — The Lost Souls faced a challenging match today against the hosts, Roma Libera, in Day 2 of pool play. We fell short in our valiant comeback effort, with the final score Lost Souls 19 – Roma Libera 26.

With this result, the Lost Souls finish pool play in 3rd place. The knockout round starts tomorrow, and the team is ready to give it their all. Thank you for your continued support.

Let’s rally behind the Lost Souls as they push forward in the Bingham Cup 2024!