A sapphic space rom com in the vein of Becky Chambers and Casey McQuiston, The Stars Too Fondly by Emily Hamilton has a release date of June 11. The new book is a cozy yet epic tale about queer joy, sacrifice, greed, and love — alternate dimensions-spanning love between a human and a hologram, world-saving love between your chosen family — that will scratch an itch you didn’t know you had.

“The fate of the world rests in the hands of a ragtag group of queers stuck on a spaceship bound for Proxima Centauri… [The Stars too Fondly] is as addictive as it is funny, and as interstellar as it is human,” Amelia Possanza, author of Lesbian Love Story, said about the book.

About the book:

So, here’s the thing: Cleo and her friends really, truly didn’t mean to steal this spaceship.

They just wanted to know why, twenty years ago, the entire Providence crew vanished without a trace. But then the stupid dark matter engine started all on its own, and now these four twenty-somethings are en route to Proxima Centauri, unable to turn around, and being harangued by a snarky hologram that has the face and attitude of the ship’s missing captain, Billie.

Cleo has dreamt of being an astronaut all her life, and Earth is kind of a lost cause at this point, so this should be one of those blessings in disguise that people talk about. But as the ship gets deeper into space, the laws of physics start twisting, old mysteries come crawling back to life, and Cleo’s initially combative relationship with Billie turns into something deeper and more desperate than either woman was prepared for.

Lying somewhere in the subspace between science fantasy and sapphic rom-com, The Stars Too Fondly is a soaring near-future adventure about dark matter and alternate dimensions, leaving home and finding family, and the galaxy-saving power of letting yourself love and be loved.

Hamilton is a science fiction author who writes about women kissing in space. She is also an award-winning staff writer at the alt-weekly newspaper Seven Days. She lives in Burlington, Vermont, with her wife and their tiny dog Mimi.

—From staff reports