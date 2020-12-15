Hawaii, the last state to hold its electoral college voting, has cast all four of its EC votes for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, making it official: Biden will officially be the 46th president of the United States, and Harris will be the 49th vice president.

There are, of course, rumblings that some of the Trump faithful in the U.S. House have a plan up their collective sleeve to “challenge the electoral college votes” when it comes time, on Jan. 6, for Congress to count the votes in a joint session led by Vice President Mike Pence. According to CNN, “Lawmakers can dispute a state’s election result when the votes are counted next month. But a challenge can only be considered if both a House member and a senator sign onto it. So far only House Republicans have said they will contest the results, although some GOP senators have suggested they are considering joining.”

But even most Republicans acknowledge such a challenge won’t succeed. As Senate Majority Whip John Thune told CNN, “It’s their prerogative, it’s allowed for in the Constitution, but it’s not going anywhere.”

Biden is on his way as I type this to the Queen Theater in Wilmington, Del., to deliver a speech about the EC results. According to a copy of his speech that was released earlier to the Biden Transition Team press pool, he is expected to say, “In this battle for the soul of America, democracy prevailed. We the people voted. Faith in our institutions held. The integrity of our elections remains intact. And so, now it is time to turn the page. To unite. To heal.”

So at noon on Jan. 20, Biden and Harris will be sworn in, and the country can, hopefully, begin once again on the road to progress, success and, most of all, sanity.

And in other news, Bill Barr has resigned as U.S. Attorney General. In recent weeks, Barr has seemed to separate himself from Trump as Trump and his supporters have pursued ever more desperate and outlandish ways to cheat the voters and steal the 2020 presidential election.

— Tammye Nash