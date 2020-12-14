Trump supporters held their second Million MAGA March since the election in Washington, D.C. over the weekend. Among the speakers at a rally was Lady Maga, a far right-wing drag queen.

Lady Maga defended the white nationalist group The Proud Boys but was heckled by the crowd with shouts of “shame.” She said the heckling came from a rival group of Nazis, the Groyper Army.

The purpose of the march was to protest election fraud even though there’s no evidence of election fraud.

The leader of the Groyper Army spoke and said that at the first march in November, that if the Republican Party didn’t do everything it could to keep Trump in power, they’d begin to destroy the GOP. At the march, he called for the destruction of the GOP.

Protesters clashed with counter-protesters leaving nine people injured including four who were stabbed. Four churches were vandalized by Trump supporters. At least 33 people were arrested.